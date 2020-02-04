Pets & Animals

New Jersey police K-9 finds child missing more than 10 hours

MAYWOOD, New Jersey -- A New Jersey K-9 officer is being hailed as a hero after locating a missing teenager.

Maywood police say Remi, a 3-year-old bloodhound, sniffed a jacket and then found the 13-year-old girl in a thick brush in Englewood overnight.

The K-9 unit was requested just before midnight Monday to assist other agencies in locating the girl, who had not been seen in more than 10 hours.

Police say the girl's parents dropped her off at school in the morning, and at some point, she made clear her intent to run away, though it is unclear if she said that to her parents or to friends.

The girl was not present at her usual pickup point when her father arrived after school, and a search turned up nothing as authorities questioned her classmates.

The search intensified when police received information that the juvenile was possibly injured from a fall.

Maywood K-9 Officer Chris Nichols and Remi responded, and the team received information on the last known location the juvenile was seen.

There, Remi was given a jacket the girl had worn earlier in the day to acquire a scent.

Police say she then led officers through several city and residential blocks, at which time she entered a thick brush area where the girl was located hiding among some trees.

She was unharmed and in good health, and she was subsequently reunited with her parents.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsnew jerseyherok 9missing childrenpolice
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot by deputy after attacking 3 with machete
Raging fire destroys Fresno County business
Fresno PD release 911 call after arresting teen with autism
Stolen car crashes into 2 vehicles at River Park, 2 seriously hurt
Avenal police searching for missing 16-year-old girl
5.0 magnitude earthquake hits southern Puerto Rico
At least half of Iowa Caucus results expected by day's end, Dems say
Show More
Search intensifies for missing 11-year-old boy Gannon Stauch
Passenger aboard cruise tests positive for coronavirus
1 killed, 5 wounded in shooting on Greyhound bus near Lebec
Kobe Bryant death: 911 calls detail moments after crash
Shannen Doherty says she has stage 4 breast cancer
More TOP STORIES News