Pets & Animals

Rare duck spotted in Central Park with plastic stuck on beak

CENTRAL PARK -- The New York City Parks Department is reportedly rushing to save a rare duck spotted in Central Park gagging on a piece of plastic.

Bird watchers were excited to see the duck known as the "common merganser" and photos quickly spread on social media.

One photographer captured a photo of the duck Saturday with a plastic ring jammed in its bill - preventing it from feeding.


The New York Times says park rangers will take kayaks onto Central Park Lake to rescue the duck after several failed attempts by bird-watchers to reach it.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalscentral parkmanhattannew york cityanimal rescueabc7ny instagramduckcentral park
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Sanger family devastated by death of man killed by suspected drunk driver
LA honors Kobe, Gianna Bryant with public memorial
Vanessa Bryant's tribute to Gigi, Kobe: 'The MVP of girl dads'
Clovis man last seen on Wednesday near Shaver Lake found alive
Preliminary hearing starts for former Visalia foster mother accused of child abuse
Fresno County family asking for help in finding man's killer
Recent fake chain scam in southeast Fresno similar across the state
Show More
2 men identified as people of interest in connection to Lindsay murder
Fresno woman charged with attempted murder after slamming car into another woman
Porterville residents looking for next steps after fire that killed 2 firefighters
Former Merced County Sheriff's Deputy accused of embezzling thousands
Hospital holds wedding for terminally ill patient
More TOP STORIES News