Pets & Animals

SeaWorld trainers no longer allowed to ride dolphins during shows

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- SeaWorld is making a major change that's being celebrated by many animal activists.

The amusement park chain will no longer allow trainers to stand or ride on dolphins.

The moves are often called "dolphin surfing" or "snout stands," and have been a part of the park's show.

SeaWorld insists the practices do not harm the dolphins and says it's continually evolving its animal presentations.

PETA, which SeaWorld calls a group of "ill-informed activists" praises the decision, but is still upset the animals remain in captivity.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalssan diegoanimal newsseaworldanimalsanimal rightspetadolphin
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
President Trump visiting Bakersfield next week, White House confirms
Portion of Blackstone Avenue closed off after fatal crash
21-year-old arrested for shooting man at Corcoran apartment complex
Man struck, killed on Hwy 99 in Fresno, northbound lanes reopened
McClatchy Co., owner of the Fresno Bee, files for bankruptcy
DUI driver hits Fresno police cruiser in southwest Fresno
Drought returns to California due to lengthening dry winter
Show More
Mendota grandmother forced to call police on grandson after believing he set fire to her home
Driver with teen passenger leads officers on chase through Fresno
No injuries after gunshot bullet hits Chick-fil-A at Fashion Fair
Missing girl Faye Swetlik found dead; man's body also found
Spider-Man mask-wearing serial burglary suspect arrested in Los Banos
More TOP STORIES News