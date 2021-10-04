PG&E

PG&E extends hold on service disconnections for the rest of 2021

The earliest the company will begin to turn off power is the start of 2022.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's moratorium on electricity service disconnections ends Monday, but Pacific Gas and Electric says it would not cut power for customers with unpaid electric bills for the rest of the year.

Company officials say the extension gives PG&E more time to enroll its customers with past-due balances into a new payment plan.

The earliest the company will begin to turn off power is the start of 2022.

RELATED: Resources now available by calling 211 during Public Safety Power Shutoffs

PG&E officials say they're also waiting for more information about California's Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP), a program designed to help reduce late balances accrued during the pandemic.

Those who are eligible for CAPP will not have their services disconnected until the program is finalized.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societycaliforniasocietypg&efinancecovid 19 pandemic
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PG&E
Resources now available during Public Safety Power Shutoffs
PG&E charged in Zogg Fire that killed 4 last year
800 Fresno County residents lose power after reported crash
Fresno Co. supervisors object PG&E request for rate increase
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News