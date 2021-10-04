PG&E extends hold on service disconnections for the rest of 2021

Company officials say the extension gives PG&E more time to enroll its customers with past-due balances into a new payment plan.
The earliest the company will begin to turn off power is the start of 2022.
PG&E officials say they're also waiting for more information about California's Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP), a program designed to help reduce late balances accrued during the pandemic.
Those who are eligible for CAPP will not have their services disconnected until the program is finalized.