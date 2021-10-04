PG&E extends hold on service disconnections for the rest of 2021

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California's moratorium on electricity service disconnections ends Monday, but Pacific Gas and Electric says it would not cut power for customers with unpaid electric bills for the rest of the year.Company officials say the extension gives PG&E more time to enroll its customers with past-due balances into a new payment plan.The earliest the company will begin to turn off power is the start of 2022.PG&E officials say they're also waiting for more information about California's Arrearage Payment Program (CAPP), a program designed to help reduce late balances accrued during the pandemic.Those who are eligible for CAPP will not have their services disconnected until the program is finalized.