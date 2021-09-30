Resources now available by calling 211 during Public Safety Power Shutoffs

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Help is just three digits away. PG&E has partnered with Southern California Edison to provide customers with assistance during times of critical need, like a power outage or evacuation.When the lights are out because the fire risk is high, families that find themselves in need of extra help can find it just a phone call away.211 is the number directly connecting utility customers to local community-based groups who can provide assistance during instances like Public Safety Power Shutoffs."Let's say you are in an area that is going to be affected by a Public Safety Power Shutoff," said PG&E spokesperson Denny Boyles. "You need access to information about regeneration, you need access on shelter, food information or what to do with your pets."The Central California Food Bank is just one of the many resources available on the other end of the phone."If you find yourself in need of replacing your food or in a food emergency or really any emergency during a power outage, you can call 211 and they can refer you to the closest emergency pantry," said CO-CEO of Central California Food Bank Kym Dildine.Upon calling, families will be walked through a short questionnaire before they are offered a host of services: mental health, transportation, income, and food to name a few."On the backside, we are working with PG&E, so we know where the outages are going to be and we provide extra food at those locations to prepare for the influx of need in those communities," said Dildine.A single call to connect to all there is to offer."With this partnership, they can call 211, tell them where they are located and they get that information with ease," said Dildine. "They don't have to search it on the internet and be trapped calling a million places. They have one phone number to call and a ton of services right at their fingertips."If you find it easier to explore the same resources online, you can find them at 211CA.org.