PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoff

PG&E cancels Public Safety Power Shutoffs planned for Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- UPDATE -- 12/07/20 8:09 AM: PG&E has canceled it's Public Safety Power Shutoffs planned for Monday due to changing weather conditions, the company said.

The planned shutoffs would have affected about 8,500 customers in Fresno, Madera Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties.



This is a breaking news update. Our original story follows below.

Some Central California counties could be part of PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs on Monday.

About 8,500 customers across portions of Fresno, Madera, Mariposa, Tulare and Tuolumne counties could be affected.

PG&E significantly reduced the scope of it's power shutoffs scheduled due to improved weather conditions.

On Friday afternoon, PG&E initially forecast about 132,000 customers across 15 counties, and five tribal communities were to be affected.

But changes in the severity and location of the strongest winds allowed the utility to reduce impact of the planned outages by 91%.

As of Monday morning, the utility company's website showed no planned outages were currently in effect.

However, high fire-risk conditions are expected to peak in strength later Monday and linger in some areas through early Tuesday.

Click here for the latest on PG&E's Public Safety Power Shutoffs.
