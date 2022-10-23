PG&E warning customers across state for potential shutoffs

PG&E is warning nearly 6,000 customers across the state as they may be impacted by a public safety power shutoff starting tomorrow.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- PG &E is warning nearly 6,000 customers across the state as they may be impacted by a public safety power shutoff starting tomorrow.

The utility says its meteorologists are monitoring a weather system that could bring northerly winds to part of Northern and Central California.

To prevent wildfires -- shutoffs are planned in Fresno County.

Nearly 100 customers in unincorporated areas could be be impacted as early as tomorrow morning.

You can see if your address is included and get updates at here