PG&E hosting wildfire safety meeting

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite wet and snowy weather moving in right now, wildfire concerns remain high as we approach the warmer months.

If you live in Madera, Mariposa or Merced Counties, you can join a PG &E webinar to learn about the efforts to keep communities safe.

The utility will share information on our Community Wildfire Safety Program and local projects and taking questions from residents.

To register for the virtual meeting, click here.