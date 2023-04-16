Phantom of the Opera ending historic Broadway run on Sunday

After 35 years and nearly 14,000 performances, Sunday will be the finale of Broadway's longest-running production. Sonia Rincon has the details.

NEW YORK CITY -- On Sunday night, the curtain will go up and the chandelier will come down for the final time as The Phantom of the Opera says goodbye to Broadway.

"It's such a beautiful classic story about love and despair and yearning and we all can relate to that in some way throughout our lives, and then you have this lavish score," said Phantom of the Opera actor Marie Johnson.

The beautiful story and score will be performed for the final time on Broadway.

"I just know that it's going to be so special to be in this room with all of these vibrant people in the greatest city in the world," said Hamilton actor Tamar Greene.

Greene will be supporting his wife, Lindsay Roberts, who is in the ensemble and has been treasuring every performance leading up to this.

"Oh, so many different emotions. I mean, people have been here for decades. My dressing roommate has been here for 20 years," said Roberts.

For actor Richard Poole, it has been 24 years, 11 months and 5 days.

"25 days less than 25 years, so yeah, it's been a pleasure," Poole said.

Laird Mackintosh is on Sunday night as the Phantom, returning to the show unexpectedly and hoping to do justice for principal Ben Crawford, who has been sick and on vocal rest.

"That, unfortunately, happens sometimes for a performer doing eight shows a week at this kind of intensity, so I'm the lucky one," Mackintosh said.

James Gartler, a fan from Montreal saw Mackintosh in the role on Saturday night and says Sunday's audience is in for a treat.

"It was very moving. You can play the Phantom in different ways, sometimes more scary and deranged, sometimes more sweet. I think he was feeling the emotion in the room and gave us a very sentimental sort of Phantom who's frightening enough but who's really feeling every moment," Gartler said.

The show has been selling out for months. For the final night, only invited guests and lucky lottery winners get to witness the moment in Broadway history.