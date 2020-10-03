FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The grill is hot, and the meat is sizzling inside the Real Philly Cheesesteaks food truck.
"It's been a really great experience. You see a lot of people coming up eating and raving, 'This is the best sandwich I've ever had,'" said owner Pavel Yamvekov.
Real Philly Cheesesteaks just hit the scene. The chefs are from Philadelphia, and the owners lived there for decades.
"We have the authentic Philadelphia style rolls, and the ingredients make a huge difference, so we use best ingredients. The way we prepare it not only with a lot of passion, but we're doing it just like they do it in Philadelphia," Yamvekov said.
The bright red truck and its digital sign have been bold, just like their sandwiches.
"We saw that Fresno really needs a real Philly cheesesteak. We thought you know what, we're going to make a difference doing it because we're going to bring that experience to try a real Philadelphia style sandwich," Yamvekov said.
Their menu includes everything from Philly cheesesteaks to chicken cutlets and even Philly fries. You can put cheese wiz on your sandwiches too.
The truck also has kiosks where you can create a custom order.
They've served customers at Fresno Street Eats events, and so far, they've seen a strong show of support.
"Every dollar we're making, we're putting toward our second truck. This way, when the restaurants and the bars reopen, we're able to have a Philly Cheesesteak food truck that's open until two in the morning," Yamvekov said.
A dream they're reaching one sandwich at a time.
Real Philly cheesesteaks will be serving hungry customers this weekend. Now with these sandwiches, we're one step closer to Philadelphia.
This new Fresno food truck sells authentic Philly cheesesteaks
FOOD
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News