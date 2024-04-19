New Pho restaurant in Kerman serving up a celebration of Hmong culture

If you're a fan of pho, you don't have to wait long to get a taste of it at the newest restaurant in Kerman.

KERMAN, Calif. (KFSN) -- Korean corndogs, egg rolls and spring rolls that are made by hand are just some of the delicious offerings you can order at Pho Reel.

A play on words for the star of the restaurant menu.

"The kids actually came up with it I just went along with it," owner Lee Pao Her said.

The beef broth in this bowl of pho is simmered for at least 10 hours before being served.

"It's a little bit of a mix of both Hmong cuisine and Vietnamese," owner Youa Vang said.

Owners Lee Pao Her and Youa Vang take pride in serving the Central Valley a taste of their family's favorite foods, a celebration of their Hmong culture.

Open less than three months, the family-owned restaurant already has its regulars.

"They treat me like family, we know each other by a first name basis so it's really wonderful to see the community come together once a week and supporting us and they want to make sure were here in Kerman and here to stay," Vang said.

Located at the Valero off of Whitesbridge and South Kline Street in Kerman, Pho Reel caters to busy schedules and offers dine-in seating as well.

Rice plates are ready to eat.

"We have the sticky rice with sausage we have the sticky rice with pro ribs and the sticky rice with chicken,"

Don't forget to pair your dish with a refreshing passionfruit lemonade or milk tea-- perfect for those hot summer months.

The concept for Pho Reel's design was to cater to those on the move, even including a drive thru for those who don't want to get our of their car.

Lee grew up in Fresno and jumped at this opportunity to continue serving the Central Valley with his wife.

Growing up he did just that by helping his parents pick and sell the food they grew at flea-markets.

"Sugar cane, hicama, lemon grass, long beans, short beans," Her said.

"I love serving people and that's why I'm here helping my husband helping him supporting his dreams," Vang said.

Something the community recognizes and supports.

"It really touches my heart hen someone comes and enjoys it because they're tasting a part of my life and what i grew up eating," Vang said.

The owners say they plan on expanding their menu and will slowly add items as they get to know their clientele.

Long term they hope to open a second location.

For news updates, follow Vanessa Vasconcelos on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.