Pine Flat Lake nears capacity but won't exceed following Dam water release

Pine Flat Lake is so full a popular restroom for lake goers is flooded but officials say the public shouldn't be alarmed.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials say Pine Flat Lake is almost at capacity after water was released from Pine Flat Dam and it's not expected to exceed its authorized capacity.

On July 3, water flowed through the spillway of Pine Flat Dam as temperatures in Central California rose to triple digits.

Look at this video from Sunday afternoon. You can see the bathroom near the boat entrance submerged in water.

Officials say the restrooms were pumped, sanitized, and locked before water reached the facility.

Still a shocking sight for 7-year-old Jaice Wade.

"It's like, how do you get in there to go? If you have to go and you're all the way up here, and your houseboat is all the way over there, how do you go?" Jaice Wade said.

His family has been at Pine Flat Lake since Friday, living on their houseboat.

Jaice's mom, Tina says the high-water level has helped them adventure into areas they haven't been able to go for several years.

"We took a drive to the back, all the way to the back and explored all of the great things. You know, there's a bridge back there that you can jump off of, you know it's hardly like this," Tina Wade said.

The Wade family has been coming to the Lake almost every weekend, with hopes to continue through the summer.

Officials say they will continue to monitor water release from Pine Flat Dam.

The hope is to save water for future use and keep public safety in mind.

For news updates, follow Vince Ybarra on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.