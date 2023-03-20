Pine Flat residents urged to avoid drinking tap water after storm damage

People who live in Pine Flat are being asked not to drink the water from their faucets for 48 hours.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- People who live in Pine Flat are being asked not to drink the water from their faucets for 48 hours.

The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says recent storm damage destroyed the water source in the area.

A temporary water line has been in place, but testing needs to be done to make sure the water is safe.

Officials say you can flush toilets and wash dishes, but do not drink the water until testing is complete.

