Man hospitalized after shooting in Pinedale, police say

PINEDALE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating what led to a shooting in Pinedale.

Officers received a call after 2:30 am Monday about shots fired in the area of Pinedale and Ingram.

They arrived to find a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

He was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he's being treated for his injuries.

Police are attempting to find witnesses and working to find out what happened.