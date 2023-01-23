Planada students return to school following severe flooding

This week, there will be a focus on wellness checks and social-emotional learning.

School is back in session for Planada Elementary students. Classes were on pause after the campus dealt with severe flooding following the storms.

Classes were on pause after the campus dealt with severe flooding following the storms.

Third, fourth and fifth graders from Planada Elementary will be continuing their classes at Cesar Chavez.

Elementary teachers will be co-teaching in classrooms.

The middle school held an Open House for families on Saturday, providing them information to help make the transition easier.

T-K, Kindergarten, first and second graders will return to Planada Elementary.

The superintendent says the school's newer classrooms were the only classrooms that didn't experience flooding, but more than 90 percent of the campus was underwater.

It's been two weeks since the flooding forced students and their families out of their homes.

This week, there will be a focus on wellness checks and social-emotional learning -- this means journaling and talking about the trauma the students experienced.

School officials say it will likely take months to determine the future of the elementary campus.

