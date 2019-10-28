homicide

Police identify Selma homicide victim as 29-year-old man

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Selma police detectives are investigating a homicide after a 29-year-old man was shot Sunday morning.

Officers received a call about a man down in the street on Sherman and Young Streets near Heartland School at around 7 a.m.

Investigators say the victim, identified as Jovany Calderon, spoke to a suspect in a vehicle before shots were fired.

Officers did CPR at the scene, and Calderon was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance video to help search for possible suspects. Police do not know if the shooting was gang-related at this time.

Editor's Note: Action News has since updated the victim's age to reflect new reports.
