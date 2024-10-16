24/7 LiveFresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
Police searching for suspect in assault at Big Fresno Fair

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 6:44PM
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are asking for your help identifying a woman accused of assault.

Authorities say she attacked another woman and broke the victim's phone after an argument at the Big Fresno Fair.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police.

