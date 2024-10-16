Police searching for suspect in assault at Big Fresno Fair
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 6:44PM
Police searching for suspect in assault at Big Fresno FairAuthorities say she attacked another woman and broke the victim's phone after an argument at the Big Fresno Fair.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are asking for your help identifying a woman accused of assault.
Authorities say she attacked another woman and broke the victim's phone after an argument at the Big Fresno Fair.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police.
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.