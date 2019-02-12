HIGH SPEED RAIL

Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail

EMBED </>More Videos

Business owners, local leaders react to scale back on High-Speed Rail

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
What was considered the largest public infrastructure project in the country is being scaled back.

'The current project as planned will cost too much and respectfully take too long. There's been too little oversight and not enough transparency," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

In his first state of the state, Governor Newsom admitted there isn't enough money for the High-Speed Rail to connect the Bay to Los Angeles, the next viable option: Merced to Bakersfield.

"The people of the central valley endure the worst pollution in America and have some of the longest commutes in this state, and they suffer too much neglect from policymakers, respectfully, here in Sacramento they deserve better," the governor said.

Governor Newsom's office says he is fully committed to building a High-Speed Rail line between San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Fresno mayor Lee Brand released a statement saying he supports the project as long as the budget pencils out. He adds, "I'm hopeful that the added accountability will help Fresno make the transformational connection with the Bay Area that this project has promised."

The High-Speed Rail Authority has successfully relocated more than 170 Fresno businesses so far, and 90-percent have stayed in the city.

But not all were able to survive construction projects detouring potential customers

Yukon's Tavern and Grill owner Rafael Gomez says when he first opened his doors three years ago, he ran the go-to lunch spot in west-central Fresno.

That changed with the Clinton Overpass Project.

The overpass was demolished last spring and rebuilt for High Speed Rail.

Road closures and detours meant his customers were going elsewhere, forcing him to lay off employees.

"I basically ran it by myself from bartending to cooking to everything. because there was no reason for people to come this way," he said.

Gomez says he's bouncing back but hopes this project wasn't a waste.

In the near future, the Governor is planning to meet with several mayors from the Central Valley to discuss economic development.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbusinesshigh speed railpoliticsFresno - West Central
(Copyright ©2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HIGH SPEED RAIL
Supporters, critics of High-Speed Rail react to plan for continued Valley construction
Fresno business sees success after High-Speed Rail forces them to relocate
Gavin Newsom visits Fresno, calls for 'fresh start' on High Speed Rail
High speed rail construction now in the heart of strongest criticism
More high speed rail
POLITICS
Gov. Newsom to visit Central Valley, sign two new bills
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Measure moves forward to ban fur in LA
More Politics
Top Stories
Dos Palos officer killed after slow speed chase with law enforcement, neighbors say
2 brothers arrested on suspicion of murder in connection to missing teen in Southern California
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
New Jersey burglary suspect flips off camera in mugshot
3 puppies born without front legs seeking forever home
Video: Rescuers pull newborn baby from storm drain
Target recalls toddler unicorn boots due to possible choking hazard
Police investigate 4-car crash on Highway 168
Show More
California State of the State: Gov. Newsom curtails plan for High-Speed Rail
Portion of Merced County road closed due to weak bridge
New restrictions could hurt business for California card rooms
Almond growers hope for break in storms to protect blooms
Detectives continue search for mother of abandoned newborn
More News