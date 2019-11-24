Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg launches Democratic presidential bid

NEW YORK -- Billionaire Democrat Michael Bloomberg is running for president.The 77-year-old former New York City mayor, one of the richest men in the world, announced his decision to join the crowded Democratic field on Sunday.His entrance comes 10 weeks before primary voting begins and reflects broader anxiety about the current slate of candidates and their ability to defeat President Donald Trump in the general election.Bloomberg has released more than $37 million in television ads that begin running Sunday across several primary states.Last week Bloomberg filed official paperwork to enter the presidential race and formed a presidential campaign committee.Bloomberg will not accept political donations if he runs for president and he will not take a salary if he wins.That's according to senior aides who offered new details about the New York billionaire Democrat's plans to navigate his wealth as a formal 2020 announcement appears imminent.Senior adviser Howard Wolfson said Bloomberg "cannot be bought." He added that Bloomberg "has never taken a political contribution in his life. He is not about to start."----------