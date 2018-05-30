POLITICS

Former Pres. Bush in good spirits as he continues treatment over next few days

EMBED </>More Videos

Former Pres. Bush is in good spirits as he continues treatment. (KTRK)

Former president George H.W. Bush is talkative and in good spirits as he continues to undergo treatment for low blood pressure, spokesperson Jim McGrath said Wednesday.

Bush was admitted to Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure on Sunday.

In this latest tweet from McGrath, he said that Bush's treatment is expected to last for the next several days.

This comes a little more than a month after his wife and former first lady Barbara Bush died and weeks after he was discharged from a Houston hospital.

Bush and his family are in Kennebunkport, Maine, where they have traditionally spent the summer. He has been in Maine every summer of his life, except the years he spent fighting in World War II.

He arrived this year on May 20. Tourists outside the compound were hoping for a fast recovery for the 93-year-old.

On Monday, Bush sent out his first update since the hospitalization in a tweet: "Very much regret missing the Memorial Day parade today in Kennebunkport, and am forever grateful not only to those patriots who made the ultimate sacrifice for our Nation -- but also the Gold Star families whose heritage is imbued with their honor and heroism."

It is classic Bush style to turn attention from himself to others, even as admirers across the country keep an eye on a hospital room.

WATCH: An update on George H.W. Bush's condition
EMBED More News Videos

President George H.W. Bush's stay at the Southern Maine Healthcare Hospital for fatigue and low blood pressure is supposed to be solely for observation, according to his staff.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgeorge h.w. bushhospitalMaine
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News