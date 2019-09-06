fresno state

Fresno State will now offer free immigration legal services

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno State is joining their fellow CSU campuses in providing students and employees immigration legal services. It's all made possible because of state funding.

In just over a week students and staff at Fresno State will have access to the free expert legal advice.

"Perhaps we have employees at Fresno State that need to become U.S. citizens or any students that are already legal permanent residents and are now following steps to become U.S. citizens they'll be able to get the service here," explained Gabriela Encinas with Fresno State's Dream Success Center.

The state has allocated $7 million to go directly to legal service providers across the 23 campuses including Fresno State.

In the Student Success Services Department, they say the help is needed.

"In addition to just getting one-on-one consultation, students and employees will be able to get one-on-one reliable expert advice," added Encinas.

At Fresno State services can include any type of immigration defense, work permit renewal, or simply wanting legal guidance in something immigration related.

"We want our Fresno State community to receive reliable, expert advice so they can make the best judgement for their own personal situation," explained Encinas.

They plan to roll out the service September 16 - all in an effort to let their students focus on what matters most.

"Having the capacity or the ability to come here and get such crucial, critical advice for free, it means that they can get expert advice and then concentrate on their schooling and not worry about how to pay for legal expert advice," said Encinas.
