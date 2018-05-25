POLITICS

Ivanka Trump to visit Central Valley next month

EMBED </>More Videos

The president's daughter will be joined by house majority leader Kevin McCarthy in what is being called the "Keep The House" tour. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ivanka Trump is coming to Fresno on June 18th. It's a visit that's being welcomed by Republicans, and Democrats say it may be a sign of faltering support for conservative candidates.

Ivanka Trump was in Fresno 11 years ago, accompanying her father and now embattled Trump attorney Michael Cohen. They were looking at buying the since failed Running Horse golf course.

This time the visit is being called the "Keep The House" tour. Ivanka Trump will be joined by Republican House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy of Bakersfield to raise money and boost support for Republican congressional candidates.

Fresno County Republican Party Chair Fred Vanderhoof says local conservative will roll out the welcome mat for the first daughter.

"Oh yeah, we are excited. She's popular, anybody from the Trump family is welcome, and we are honored and excited to see them."

The decision to appear in Fresno is seen by Democrats as a sign that local Republican congressional candidate Devin Nunes may be in trouble.

"I don't think it's really a surprise, particularly for Nunes, given that he's been so loyal to the president," said Michael Evans of the Fresno County Democratic Party. "I think they would be viewing this as some sort of payback, but it does raise the question are they concerned about Devin Nunes election prospects this year."

Nunes, whose district includes parts of Fresno and Tulare Counties has become a polarizing figure, seen as a defender of the president as someone working to discredit the Mueller investigation into both Russian meddling in the 2016 election and alleged financial improprieties in the Trump campaign.

Vanderhoof acknowledges Republicans must keep fighting, "We can't be complacent. We know the Democrats are targeting the house they want to take over the house and that is probably going to go through California is to succeed."

Nunes is facing a strong campaign by Fresno County Deputy District Attorney Andrew Janz.

"They are probably the most organized effort we have seen in that district maybe ever, and from what we understand the poll numbers look pretty good so I think Nunes has reason to be concerned," said Evans.

The fundraising appearance is scheduled for June 18th, but we don't yet know the time and location. Vanderhoof expects it to be away from the public to avoid protestors.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsivanka trumpdevin nunesvote 2018
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News