'Keep Families Together Act' bill could prohibit DHS from separating immigrant children from parents

Senator Kamala Harris says the Department of Homeland Security has separated at least 1,300 kids from their parents at the border since October of 2017.Passage of a new bill would end the practice."So if they can't build a wall, it seems like they're building a virtual wall by doing everything they can to deter people or convince people not even to try to come in," said Immigration Attorney, Camille Cook.Cook works with clients who have been separated from their children.Attorney General Jeff Sessions defended the actions taken at the border, saying it is necessary."That goal is to end the lawlessness that now exists in our immigration system. This Department of Justice is committed to using every available resource to achieve that goal," said Sessions.Senator Dianne Feinstein urged the trump administration to reverse the policy."The administration is arguing that separations are required by law but let me be clear. That's false," said Feinstein.