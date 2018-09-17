DROUGHT

Mayor says new water plant makes Fresno "drought proof"

EMBED </>More Videos

Dedication ceremonies were held for the new Southeast Fresno water treatment plant.

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Dedication ceremonies were held for the new Southeast Fresno water treatment plant.

The new $250 million water treatment plan is seen as a way to give the city a sustainable supply. Mayor Lee Brand put it this way.

"Fresno has a secure, drought-proof water supply."

The plant nearly completes the city's shift from pumping from underground wells to utilizing the 120,000 acre-feet of water it is entitled to from the Kings River. The water comes in through a 13 mile pipeline.

It is the city's second surface water treatment plant.

When the city opened its water treatment plant in northeast Fresno and switched from well water to water from the San Joaquin River corrosion problems plagued hundreds of northeast Fresno homes.

Some residents replaced all their plumbing. Lawsuits have been filed against the city. But Public Utility Director Michael Carbajal says testing has so far detected no real problems in the homes being served by this plant for the last three months.

"We had a very robust transition program that included sampling out in the system before, we have been monitoring that, we have been monitoring any customer complaints that come in, and so far its been a very smooth transition."

The plant is expected to expand, and nearly double capacity in the next couple of years. The water is coming from the Fresno Irrigation Districts system. But according to Director Gary Serrato, it's not keeping water from farmers, because the city's water allotment had been sent to ponding basins, where it would filter into the ground, then be pumped up again.

This is the most efficient way to utilize water, instead of extracting it from the underground. This will offer up the opportunity to shut off those pumps, and not extract the water, to begin with.

While the plant will pump treated water from the Kings River, it will also be blended with well water supplies, but many of the city's 260 wells will eventually be idled.

The plant is part of the $500 million "Recharge Fresno" program, that will also include additional pipelines and distribution systems. It's being paid for with the rate increase imposed by the city in 2015 along with state and federal grants and loans.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdroughtlee brandFresno County
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
DROUGHT
Hearst Castle's Neptune Pool being filled again
State expected to release money for water projects
Sierra snowpack shows big improvement after latest storms
Here's why Cape Town could run out of water
More drought
POLITICS
Amy Schumer among hundreds detained at Kavanaugh Pprotest
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
What did Sen. Graham mean by his 'trailer park with a $100 bill' remark?
Trump mocks Kavanaugh accuser at Mississippi campaign rally
President Trump: 'Very scary time for young men in America'
More Politics
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Show More
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
Police: Woman who reported sex assault recants Tinder meetup claim
Key senators who will likely determine the Kavanaugh vote
More News