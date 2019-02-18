There were protests both large and small across the United States on Presidents' Day opposed to President Trump's emergency declaration to get billions more to expand the wall along the Mexican border."We think it's a fake emergency, so there are real emergencies happening in this country, children being put in cages, families being ripped apart, gun violence, lack of clean drinking water, and not getting your way is not an emergency," said Claire Fitiausi.A small protest in Hanford brought out concerned citizens, who say there are bigger priorities than a border wall."We need money to help our wounded veterans with PTSD, the homeless, there are so many people out there who need it more than playing, wall man," said Ben Miller.California Attorney General Xavier Becerra reiterated his plan to go to court to fight the emergency designation."We're going to try to make sure we keep the president from continuing to play this theater by manipulating the office of the president to do his bidding, simply because I think he's trying to essentially send a message to his base, a shrinkage base, that he fulfills his promises," said Xavier Becerra.But the President's Central Valley base still supports him. Demonstrators rallied in Fresno over the weekend. 18-year-old Maddie Mueller was proud to support Trump."There are supporters in California who are for the President, who are for his national emergency who want the wall for our safety," Mueller said.The rally in Hanford sponsored by Move On may have been small, but Democrats here rallied to defeat Republican Congressman David Valadao in the last election and believe, the times in this conservative area are changing."We are not a liberal hotbed; we are just concerned citizens who live here. There are concerned citizens all across the country getting together today to say that Democracy is important and just because the President says something doesn't mean it's right," said Claire Fitiausi.Late Tuesday, 16 states, led by California and New York joined a lawsuit against the Presidents emergency declaration over the border wall.