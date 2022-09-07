WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

More than $4 million given for improvements to Porterville airport

The grant will cover 90 percent of the estimated total construction costs for the rehabilitation of the parallel taxiway.

KFSN logo
1 hour ago
EMBED <>More Videos

The City of Porterville has been awarded a federal grant of more than $4.4 million to update its municipal airport.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A South Valley airport is getting a big financial boost to make improvements.

The City of Porterville has been awarded a federal grant of more than $4.4 million to update its municipal airport.

The grant will cover 90 percent of the estimated total construction costs for the rehabilitation of the parallel taxiway.

Three other connecting taxiways will also be reconfigured to meet current FAA geometry standards.

It's part of a multi-phase enhancement that will add significant upgrades to the airport over the next several years.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.