PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating an armed robbery at Joe's Westside Market in Porterville.
It happened just after 6:30 Monday night at the store on Olive Avenue near Westwood Street.
Police say two people wearing masks entered the store through the back.
One of the suspects had a silver handgun. Both left the store with two cash registers.
It's not known just how much cash was taken.
No one was injured in the robbery.
Police investigating armed robbery at Porterville gas station store
