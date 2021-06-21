11-year-old girl and 8-year-old sister killed in DUI crash in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- We've learned an alleged drunk driver killed two young sisters and critically injured two other children in Porterville.

The deadly crash happened Saturday afternoon at Main Street and Orange Avenue.

Police say Elizabeth Nungaray ran a red light and her car broadsided a Dodge Journey that had the right of way.

It then hit an SUV and the traffic light pole.

An 11-year-old girl in the Dodge died at the scene, and her eight-year-old sister died at a nearby hospital.

A four-year-old boy and a 13-year-old girl were flown to an area hospital and are now in critical condition.

Authorities say Nungaray was under the influence of alcohol.

She's now booked in the Tulare County Jail for charges including gross vehicular manslaughter.

A GoFundMe for the family of the girls killed has been started.
