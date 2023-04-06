WATCH LIVE

Man hospitalized after being hit by car in Porterville, police say

Thursday, April 6, 2023 6:06PM
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man is in the hospital with major injuries after being hit by a car in Porterville.

It happened just after 10 Wednesday night at Highway 65 and Teapot Dome Avenue.

Police say a 32-year-old man was walking eastbound in a crosswalk against a solid red light, with north and southbound traffic having the green light.

Officers say the side mirror of an oncoming car hit him.

Another vehicle was able to swerve out of the way to avoid hitting the man, but police say the next car did not see the man and hit him.

The man was airlifted to the hospital.

The crash remains under investigation.

