Child dies after alleged DUI driver crashes into Porterville apartment

Police say he crashed into a nearby apartment where a child was sleeping.

Porterville police say Alexis Mendoza was speeding and veered off the road after missing a turn West Tomah Avenue and Cobb Street. (Porterville Police Department)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was arrested after police say he crashed into an apartment in Porterville, killing a child on Sunday morning.

Porterville police say Alexis Mendoza was speeding and veered off the road after missing a turn on West Tomah Avenue and Cobb Street around 3:40 am.

He crashed into a nearby apartment where a child was sleeping.

The child was airlifted to a Fresno hospital with severe injuries and later died.

Police say Mendoza was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was booked into the Tulare County jail and faced charges for gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.
