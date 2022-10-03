Porterville holding Halloween home decorating contest for residents

The winners will be announced on Halloween Day and will receive gift cards supporting Porterville businesses.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Porterville is inviting the community to get in the Halloween spirit with a home decorating contest.

Judging is based on several factors, including visual impact and use of space.

There will be first, second and third place winners and also a "People's Choice" winner.

Entries will be accepted through October 24. Judging starts soon after.

