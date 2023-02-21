Fallen firefighters honored 3 years after deadly Porterville fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three years have passed since the Porterville Library went up in flames and crumbled to the ground.

Two heroes, firefighter Patrick Jones and Captain Raymond Figueroa, lost their lives serving their community while battling the blaze.

Ray's father says that day...feels like it was yesterday.

"It doesn't get any easier. Actually, feels like the first notice that we got on the 18th of February," said Ramon Figueroa.

After the deadly fire, both families vowed to keep the memory of their sons alive and fight for justice.

In August of 2022, two teenage boys were tried in court for allegedly setting the library on fire.

Murder charges were eventually dismissed for both teens, but the judge found one responsible for arson.

He was sentenced to up to six months in juvenile hall, counseling, and volunteer work, plus probation.

Ramon says staying strong during the trial was challenging.

"We were angry, but like I said, we have to go forward and think about what we can do for the boys in a positive manner," said Ramon.

It's been six months since the verdict, and the families have not wavered in their commitment to preserving the legacy of the fallen firefighters.

"We are really really serious and when I say we...I mean both families and all family members within to never let their memory fade," Ramon explained/

This weekend, the families were surprised with new additions to the station.

A fig tree was planted in honor of Ray because of his last name "Figueroa."

A gold fire hydrant in honor of Patrick because it was created by a company called "Jones."

"We were really taken by surprise and it really meant a lot to us that they took that initiative," said Ramon.