Porterville man arrested on child porn and gun charges

A Porterville man is in custody accused of having child pornography and improperly stored guns.

A Porterville man is in custody accused of having child pornography and improperly stored guns.

A Porterville man is in custody accused of having child pornography and improperly stored guns.

A Porterville man is in custody accused of having child pornography and improperly stored guns.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Porterville man is in custody accused of having child pornography and improperly stored guns.

An investigation led police to the arrest of 45-year-old John Warner.

Police say they have evidence of Warner downloading the images at his home on Newcomb Street off Olive Avenue.

Wednesday morning, officers arrested Warner at the residence.

There, they also found a handgun and two shotguns, which were accessible by a child in the home.

Warner was booked into the Tulare County Jail and is being held on $135,000 bail.