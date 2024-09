Porterville Police arrest attempted homicide suspect

Last week, Porterville police officers were walking along Olive and West Avenues when they saw William Clifton in a business's parking lot.

Last week, Porterville police officers were walking along Olive and West Avenues when they saw William Clifton in a business's parking lot.

Last week, Porterville police officers were walking along Olive and West Avenues when they saw William Clifton in a business's parking lot.

Last week, Porterville police officers were walking along Olive and West Avenues when they saw William Clifton in a business's parking lot.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- An attempted homicide suspect is behind bars.

Last week, Porterville police officers were along Olive and West Avenues when they saw William Clifton in the parking lot of a business.

Officers say he had an active felony arrest warrant from an attempted homicide with a firearm back in June of last year.

Detectives arrested Clifton and found he was also in possession of meth and cocaine.

He's been booked into jail.