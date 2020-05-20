Arts & Entertainment

Coronavirus impact: One of America's first 'socially distant' concert gives glimpse into future of live events

FORT SMITH, Ark. -- Many of you may be wondering what live concerts will look like post-coronavirus?

Well, Country rocker Travis McCready's socially-distant concert at Temple Live in Fort Smith, Arkansas on Tuesday gave a first glimpse into what that could look like.

Concert-goers had to wear a mask, get their temperature taken, and sit six feet away from others in what's called "fan pods."

Occupancy was also drastically reduced.

Temple Live officials say concert venues from across the world are calling and asking for advice on tips to reopening.

Temple Live is one of the first venues, in the country, to hold a live show amid the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentarkansasconcertlive musiccoronavirusmusiccoronavirus outbreakcoronavirus pandemicu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Tulare Co. supervisors clarify that Tuesday vote means businesses can reopen
Central California coronavirus cases
1 killed, 2 injured in two-vehicle crash in Kings County
Mariposa Co. man wants apology from nursing home as he believes wife died from COVID-19
Man stabbed multiple times in southwest Fresno
2 killed, 1 critically injured in Tulare County crash, CHP says
As reopening restaurants comes closer in Fresno Co., one models safe operations
Show More
Madera man found beaten in central Fresno, police say
Merced County re-opening Wednesday, regardless of approval from state
New CA guidelines to allow most counties to relax stay at home orders
IRS to add phone operators to answer stimulus check questions
Pier 1 Imports to close all stores, cease retail operations
More TOP STORIES News