1 dead, 1 woman hospitalized following shooting in southeast Fresno

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in southeast Fresno.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in southeast Fresno.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in southeast Fresno.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another hospitalized in southeast Fresno.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in southeast Fresno Friday as 21-year-old Darius Lopez.

Officers received a shotspotter call just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday of two rounds fired in the area of Woodward Avenue and Ninth Street, that's near Sequoia Middle School.

When they arrived, they found two victims with gunshot wounds inside a car.

One of the victims, now identified as Lopez, died at Community Regional Medical Center.

The other, a 19-year-old woman, was sent to hospital and is expected to be okay.

Investigators say Lopez and the woman were inside the car when an unknown gunman approached them on foot and shot at the car.

The motive for the shooting is still under investigation.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department.