1 dead following solo crash on Highway 41 in Kings County

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed one person in Kings County.

The collision happened just before 2 p.m. Friday at Lacey Boulevard and Highway 41.

Investigators say the driver of a Toyota Camry was heading east on Lacey, and for unknown reasons the vehicle left the roadway.

The Toyota lost control and drove onto the shoulder, where it overturned after crashing into a road sign and tree.

The driver died at the scene.

Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

The driver has not been identified.

