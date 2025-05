1 dead after vehicle crashes into canal in Fresno County: CHP

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- At least one person has died after a car drove into a canal in Fresno County on Friday night.

The crash happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Highway 180 between Frankwood and Alta, just east of Minkler.

First responders arrived at the scene, finding a car overturned in a canal.

For the next several hours, authorities worked to determine if anyone was inside, confirming at least one body was found.