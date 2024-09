1 hospitalized after garage fire in Lindsay

LINDSAY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating what sparked a garage fire in Lindsay that sent one person to the hospital.

It broke out at around 1 pm Thursday in the area of Mirage and Hermosa.

First responders evacuated nearby homes as fire crews fought the flames.

Authorities say one person was airlifted to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

Officials estimate the fire caused $50,000 dollars worth of damage.