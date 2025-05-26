1 hospitalized after shooting at central Fresno apartment complex, police say

Police are investigating a shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

Police are investigating a shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

Police are investigating a shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

Police are investigating a shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are investigating a shooting at a central Fresno apartment complex that sent one person to the hospital.

It happened a little before 4 am Monday at Monte Vista Terrace near Sherman and Tyler -- that's near First and Olive.

Police say a disturbance broke out at one of the units between a renter and an unknown suspect.

The fight escalated, with the suspect firing one round from his gun, hitting the victim in the arm.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who ran off before officers arrived on scene.

