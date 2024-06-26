1 killed, 1 hospitalized following head-on crash in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One person has died and another has been hospitalized following a head-on crash in Fresno County.

The California Highway Patrol says it happened on Shaw near Chateau Fresno just after 4 am Wednesday.

Officers say a man driving a Hyundai went into oncoming traffic and crashed head-on with a pickup truck going east on Shaw.

The driver of the Hyundai died at the scene. The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Shaw Avenue is closed between Chateau Fresno and Monroe.

The man killed has not been identified.

Officers have not said if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

