This is the same location where one person died in a deadly crash last Thursday, February 27.

1 killed, 1 hospitalized following crash in Merced County, CHP says

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County. It happened just after 2 am Friday in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue 2.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County. It happened just after 2 am Friday in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue 2.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County. It happened just after 2 am Friday in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue 2.

Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County. It happened just after 2 am Friday in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue 2.

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly crash in Merced County.

It happened just after 2 am Friday in the area of Santa Fe Drive and Avenue 2, just east of Atwater.

The California Highway Patrol says a BMW was driving on Santa Fe Drive when it somehow crossed into the opposite lane.

The car collided with another vehicle near Avenue 2.

The driver of the BMW was pronounced dead. The other driver, who officers say is in his 60's, was taken to a nearby hospital.

It is not known if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This is the same location where one person died in a deadly crash last Thursday, February 27.