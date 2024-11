1 man injured in Porterville structure fire, investigation underway

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire investigators are working to determine what caused flames to spark near a home in Tulare County.

One man was injured due to Saturday's fire on Cleo Avenue and Ruth Street in Porterville.

Pictures shared by the Tulare County Fire Department show the damage left behind.

CAL FIRE and Porterville City Fire assisted in battling the flames.

The cause remains under investigation.