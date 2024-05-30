  • Watch Now

$10,000 donated to Fresno's Marjaree Mason Center

ByJames Sepeda KFSN logo
Thursday, May 30, 2024
A generous donation will help survivors of domestic violence and the mission to prevent it.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A generous donation will help survivors of domestic violence and the mission to prevent it.

Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni presented a $10,000 check on Wednesday to the Marjaree Mason Center outside its new facility that's currently under construction.

The funding will benefit the "Courage Takes Root" capital campaign to enhance the center's programs and services.

The nearly 38,000-square-foot building will double the current space for survivors of domestic violence.

It is scheduled to open in December.

