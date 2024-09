12-year-old arrested for threatening Visalia school, police say

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 12-year-old has been arrested after police say they threatened schools in Visalia.

Police say they were informed of a threat to Green Acres Middle School and a rumor of a threat to La Joya Middle School.

Authorities searched the home of the 12-year-old and interviewed them, where no weapons were found.

No real threat was found. The student was taken into custody for making the threat.

Authorities say there will be extra police present at the campuses.