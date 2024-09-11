16-year-old Clovis East High School student killed in motorcycle crash identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The teenager who was killed in a motorcycle crash in east central Fresno has been identified as 16-year-old Austin Ly.

Clovis Unified School District confirmed to Action News that Ly was a student at Clovis East High School.

It happened on Fowler at Tulare Avenue just after 4 pm Tuesday as the driver of a car was turning onto Fowler.

Officers say Ly was riding a motorcycle and ran a red light, hitting the car and being thrown from his motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital, where he died.

Police say the driver of the car is cooperating with the investigation.

The district has provided extra resources on campus.

