19-year-old man hospitalized after being shot at Fresno house party, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after being shot at a house party in west central Fresno over the weekend.

It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday near Sussex and Gilroy.

Fresno police say a fight broke out at the party, ending with the 19-year-old being shot multiple times in the upper body.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he remains in critical condition as of Tuesday afternoon.

Detectives spoke with witnesses and gathered surveillance video in the area.

No suspect information has been released.