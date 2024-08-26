19-year-old woman shot and killed in northeast Fresno identified

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are now in custody following a weekend shooting in northeast Fresno that left a woman dead.

Authorities arrested 21-year-old Penelope Mehr on Sunday and booked her for one count of murder.

Fresno police say 18-year-old Nevaeh Solomon turned herself in and has been booked into the Fresno County Jail.

Detectives had been looking for her as an alleged accessory to the crime.

Police say the women are behind the shooting of 19-year-old Aaliyah Bonman.

She got into a fight with another woman early Saturday morning at Cedar and Nees.

Bonman was shot and later died at the hospital.

The shooting happened near the Rite Aid on Cedar and Nees.

The victim's mother says Bonman was always there for those around her.

"Just loving with a bright future. She cared a lot about everybody and everything," said Megan Gauna.

Gauna says Bonman was the youngest of three and her only daughter.

She was working as a nail tech and dreamed of attending nursing school.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Bonman's family during this time.

