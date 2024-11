2 arrested after multiple Sanger businesses shot with pellet gun, police say

SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people, including a minor, are behind bars after multiple businesses were vandalized in Sanger.

The Sanger Police Department says several businesses along Academy Avenue were shot at with a pellet gun.

The first incident was reported just before 11 p.m. Friday.

The pellet gun shattered and broke windows at the businesses.

The two suspects were arrested and face felony vandalism charges.