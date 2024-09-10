2 arrested for allegedly leading online 'Terregram' chat

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Authorities are revealing more about the two people charged with leading a white supremacist group here in California and the phone app they used to hash out their secret plans.

In a press conference Monday morning, leaders from the Department of Justice announced the arrests of 34-year-old Dallas Erin Humber from Elk Grove and 37 year-old Matthew Robert Allison from Boise, Idaho.

The DOJ is accusing them both of leading a white-supremacist group and trying to start a race war in the United States.

Both are being charged with a 15-count indictment.

It includes conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and more.

"The indictment alleges that the defendants solicited others to engage in hate crimes and terrorist attacks against black, immigrant, LGBT and Jewish people. To attack Government infrastructure and to target politicians, government officials, as well as leaders of private companies and non-governmental organizations," said Kristen Clarke, the Assistant Attorney General of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

The DOJ says Humber and Allison used the "Telegram" app to lead their group-chat, which they called 'Terrorgram Collective.'

Investigators found messages praising past mass shooters that targeted certain minority groups.

"These are not mere words, Terrorgram users have carried out and have planned attacks after being guided by Terrogram Publications and instruction videos," said DOJ Assistant Attorney General Matt Olson.

In October of 2022 a 19-year-old in Slovakia murdered two people and shot a third in an LGBT bar."

"Just last month an 18 year old in Turkey live streamed himself stabbing 5 people outside a Mosque. The attacker shared multiple Terrogram publications with others after comminiting the attack and defendant Humber made a post in a telegram group chat that quoted "He was 100% our guy," said Olson.

The two suspects also shared a list of their targets, which included U.S. senators, federal judges, U.S. attorneys and local officials....

"The defendants solicited a list of quote 'high-value targets.' The list included targets names, their addresses and photographs, and when disseminating a list, defendant Allison encouraged users to quote "Take action now" and quote "Do your part,'" Olson explained.

It is unclear if attorney information for Humber or Allison is available.

More details on the indictment and press conference can be found here and here.

For the indictment, click here.

